police reports

• A Poland Hollow Road complainant advised between 1:45 and 2:10 p.m., April 12, an unknown suspect took his vehicle, a Ford Ranger valued at $2,000. He advised the vehicle was parked in the parking lot of Tennova Healthcare, Parkside Drive. He advised the vehicle was left unlocked and with a spare key in it.



• On April 11, 2017, At 1:46 p.m., April 11, Knox County Sheriff’s Officers were dispatched to an Evans Road residence on report of vandalism. The victim stated she had the listed property vandalized by the suspect/construction crew that was working nextdoor. The victim further stated the suspect said he was given permission to remove her fence and trees. She stated the suspect not only didn’t have permission, but was informed by her farm worker to send a certified letter stating what they wanted to remove, which the suspect failed to do. The victim valued repair cost around $5,000. The victim was given a report number and advised of her legal rights.

• At 4:49 p.m., April 10, a KCSO unit responded to 11491 Parkside Drive, Best Buy, regarding a female shoplifter. Officer stated he came in contact with the suspect, who stated she was not going to steal the items, four video games, but was going to buy them for her husband as a surprise. The manager of the store stated he witnessed the suspect placing the items in her purse, walk around the store, and then place them back on a shelf. The store manager stated he wanted to prosecute, and that he would sign the warrant during private party prosecution times. The suspect is no longer allowed in the store by management.



• On April 10, a Davis Ridge Road complainant advised between 2:45 and 2:50 p.m., April 10, the suspect took a disc drive valued at $250 plus company paperwork from Clarity Pointe, Concord Road. She advised suspect took the items from the company after he was terminated.



• The complainant advised on April 8 the suspect was supposed to return a rental car to Enterprise, Kingston Pike, but did not. The complainant advised the suspect is no longer employed at this business, since he never returned the vehicle.



• At 7:29 p.m., April 7, a KCSO unit responded to 11467 Parkside Drive, Belleza Salon and Spa, in regards to theft of services. Upon arrival, victim/complainant stated suspect/arrestee could not pay for services rendered. Suspect stated she did not have her wallet to pay for services [$326]. Suspect was taken into custody.



• An Ashton Court complainant advised on April 7 an unknown suspect made unauthorized charges to his bank account using his credit card numbers. The complainant further advises Chase Bank notified him of the fraudulent charges occurring in Atlanta totaling about $250. The complainant further was advised to call back if he observed any additional fraudulent charges.



• A Gillenwater Drive Com-plainant stated on April 7 that a suspect took a check from his mailbox and cashed it at a Parkside Drive location. Suspect had altered the check that was originally made out to KUB for $150. Suspect changed the amount to $650 and signed his name on the check. He took the check to Home Federal Bank and cashed it March 10. Suspect did not make a report on the theft with Knoxville Police Depart-ment; they advised him to file a report with KCSO, since the check was cashed outside the City of Knoxville. Home Federal provided him the suspect’s information, advising the suspect has a history of doing this to other clients.



• Around 9 p.m., April 6, a KCSO unit responded to Wild Wing Cafe, 11335 Campbell Lakes Drive, for a burglary within a vehicle. Victim reported earlier that evening she parked the vehicle, a red 2014 Chevy Cruze, in the parking lot. At that time the vehicle was secure with her purse covered up. The victim returned and found the front passenger door window had been pried and shattered and her purse and tablet had been taken. Estimated value of items stolen plus damage was listed at $1,800. Victim is the owner of the vehicle. Neither victim listed any suspects.



• At 8:40 p.m., March 31, KCSO responded to Destiny Ridge Way on the report of a theft. Victim stated she left her purse, containing $8,000 in cash, in the driver’s seat of her of vehicle. Victim stated she was distracted by neighbors and believes the purse to have been stolen during that time. Victim further stated that possible suspects live along Evening Breeze Way. Victim stated possible suspects left quickly after the incident driving a white pick-up truck. A witness to portions of the incident said he was unable to identify a suspect.







