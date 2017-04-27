It's Grand

Annual FHS Grand Reunion Saturday, May 6

Farragut High School graduates from the former school location, near the corner of Kingston Pike and Concord Road [from 1945 to 1976], pose for a picture during a visit to Barbara Beeler’s Admiral Drive home Wednesday, April 19. These FHS alumni met to discuss the upcoming annual FHS Grand Reunion [for graduates at the former location], which is scheduled from 8 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 6, in Virtue Cumberland Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Alumni, seated from left, are Ben Boring [Class of 1946], Glenn Loy [1945], Beeler [1952], Virginia Ward Pressley [1945] and Paul Swan [1954]. Standing, from left, are Lyndall Davis McKinney [1963], Joyce Johnson Jackson [1956] and husband, Jim Jackson [1955], Nancy Williford Hatmaker [1955], Grace Adams Hartzog [1948], Jay Beeler, Barbara Beeler’s son [1976], Joe Waldroop [1953], Earl Hall [1956] followed by brothers, Ralph Hall [1960] and Jerry Hall [1958]. On hand but not pictured was Ken Hall [1954].

Jim Jackson [Class of 1955], Joyce Jackson’s husband, attended his first Grand Reunion last year.



“My brother, James [Jackson], was their with [Jim] last year,” Joyce said.



Most of the 17 present at Beeler’s Admiral Drive home, however, said they’d been to at least 15 previous Grand Reunions.



“I think it’s good to keep around people you’ve known all your life,” one alumnus said. “It was an enjoyable school. Everybody was friendly. Of course, you have your fights. But people loved each other and cared for each other.



“Of course, everybody knew everybody back then.”



Senior graduates on hand were Glenn Loy and Virginia Ward Pressley, both from the Class of 1945.



The “baby” was Beeler’s son, Jay Beeler, Class of 1976 — the final class to spend all four years at the former school site.



Joe Waldroop, Class of 1953, remembered being one of “36” graduates that year.



One graduate said.



Jay Beeler said he was one of 374 graduates in 1976.



The gathering agreed that “more than 80,” including some non-alumni spouses, attended last year’s Grand Reunion.



“I sent out 97 letters,” Beeler, committee secretary, said about her alumni contact list for this year’s GR.



Cost to attend is $5 at the door. Yearbooks from “back in the day” and “old school” memorabilia is expected to be displayed for viewing.



Various light refreshments will be included.



