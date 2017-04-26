Farragut Food and Wine Festival

The festival, held annually in the fall since 2009 [except for last year], has been moved to spring and is scheduled from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, May 5, on the lawn of Renaissance I Farragut, 12700 Kingston Pike.



“That’s why we’re doing the event, to get people who live in the town of Farragut and people who live in surrounding areas to come into Farragut and have a chance to sample these restaurants. And hopefully visit these restaurants throughout the course of the year,” said Herc Ligdis, president of Farragut Business Alliance, during FBA’s monthly “third Thursday” meeting, April 20, in Town Hall boardroom.



Entertainment features The Coveralls, a Knoxville band self-described “as full-tilt, rock-and-roll heavies” with “hundreds of songs in [our] repertoire.”



With Ligdis estimating “1,100, 1,200 [or] 1,300 people” on hand to enjoy a wide variety of delicious food, 26 food vendors will present their finest fare.



Eight businesses are in charge of alcoholic beverage distribution, with six featuring liquor and wine.



The Casual Pint and Mind Yer P’s & Q’s are in charge of Beer Lounge — and will also provide a variety of snacks.



For general access to all the food [except for Very Important Bites tent], cost is $30 each if purchased in advanced at www.knoxvilletickets.com/, $35 each at the door.



Tickets for VIB, which features dining under a tent with Beer Lounge in addition to full vendor access, are $75 per person. These tickets are first-come, first-served at www.knoxvilletickets.com/.



Children younger than age 12 are $10 each in advance or $15 each at the door. Children younger than 5 are admitted free.



Tickets also are available at SnooTy PaTooTie, 11110 Kingston Pike; Goin’ Postal, 11519 Kingston Pike or CH Interiors & Gifts, 12556 Kingston Pike.



Tent 1: Food vendors — Mario’s Pizza & Grill; The Shrimp Dock; The Cutting Edge Classroom and First Watch. Best Brands, alcoholic beverage distributor.



Tent 2: Food vendors — Dickey’s Barbeque Pit; Juice Bar; Newks and Steve’s Kitchen. Triple C, beverage distributor.



Tent 3: Food vendors — Costco; Seasons Café and Courtyard Marriott/Pigeon Forge. Lipman Bros., beverage distributor.



Tent 4: Food vendors — Restaurant Linderhof; Jet’s Pizza of Farragut; Buttermilk Sky and Don Delphis. D & V Distributing, beverage distributor.



Tent 5: Food vendors — Water Into Wine; Longhorn Steakhouse; VG’s Bakery and Gavino’s.



Empire Distributing, beverage distributor.



Tent 6: Food vendors — Full Service BBQ; Bonefish Grill and The French Market. Knoxville Beverage, beverage distributor.



The VIB tent experience begins with menu appetizers: pickled shrimp on sweet corn cake from Turkey Creek Medical Center – Morrison’s.



Entrée is roasted beef short rib, English Pen Riscotto, citrus gremolatta from Cru of Turkey Creek.



Dessert is individually decorated 6-inch high, 4-tier mini wedding cakes from Courtyard Marriott/Pigeon Forge.



Other sponsors are Southeast Bank, Platinum sponsor; Courtyard Marriott | Pigeon Forge, Gold sponsor; Silver sponsors are Smart Home Fix, Costco, Eyecare Optical, EXIT Realty, Event Rentals, Myers Bros. Holdings - Renaissance|Farragut and Milestones Event Center



Media sponsors are farragutpress, i105.3 FM WFIV and Bingham Group - Farragut Life Magazine.



Community sponsors are Josh Hemphill, Junk Bee Gone, Farragut Lawn & Tractor, First Utility District and Pest Ops



For more information, go online at www.farragutbusiness.com/, call 865-656-4444 or e-mail info@farragutbusiness.com/.