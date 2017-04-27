Watt Youth Fishing Rodeo set
Jedediah Poff, 5, caught a .59-pound catfish to be weighed during last year’s Bob Watt Youth Fishing Rodeo at Anchor Park. Town of Farragut invites all youths ages 13 and younger to attend 33rd Annual Bob Watt Youth Fishing Rodeo for a morning of fishing and competing for prizes. The free event, which is open to the public, begins with registration at 9 a.m. and the fishing from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Saturday, May 13, in Anchor Park, 11730 Turkey Creek Road, in Fort Loudoun Lake. The first 150 children will receive a free T-shirt. The Town will provide bait, although any type may be used, and a limited number of fishing poles, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own poles. Community donations of youth and adult spincast [push button] rod and reel combos in good working condition are being accepted, as are line, hooks, bobbers and sinkers. Farragut business also are asked to donate items for prizes. The event will be held rain or shine.