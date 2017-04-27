Police reports

• Complainant advised a Knox County Sheriff’s Office unit that on April 20 an unknown female suspect concealed shoes and clothing into her purse at Marshalls, 11455 Kingston Pike, at 4:30 p.m., April 18. He advised the suspect exited the store without paying for the items. Complainant confronted her, at which point she threw the items on the ground and fled the scene in a Nissan Maxima. Value of items was listed as $87.95.

• A complainant advised on April 20 a suspect selected 10 women’s active wear clothing items and concealed them in her purse at Marshalls, 11455 Parkside Drive, at 6:45 p.m., April 17. Complainant advised suspect exited the store without paying for the items, which were valued at $159.90. Complainant confronted suspect who stopped, dropped her purse, then fled the scene. Complainant was able to get the merchandise back. Complainant advised he knew the suspect’s information from previous thefts. He has video surveillance of the incident.



• A complainant with a Kingston Pike address advised between 2:30 and 3:45 p.m., April 17, his nephew damaged his tires. The complainant stated his vehicle, a Volkswagen, was parked at his residence. The complainant advised his nephew slashed three of his tires. Value of damage was estimated at $450. Complainant called back at 9:50 p.m., April 17, to advise the damages had been paid for and does not want to take further action.