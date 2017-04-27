Venus Nails & Spa: complete nail care for women, men

Vy Thi Phuong Vo, left, owner of Venus Nails & Spa, works on the nails of long-time client Shannon Parks Denton at Vo’s new salon, 150 Lovell Road.

“I want to make people beautiful and happy,” Tifany Le, Venus Nails manager, said. “That is my goal. We hope [the business] will be a success.”



“We want to do a really good job so customers will come into Venus,” Vo said.



When Vo, who has been in the United States for 10 years, and Le, sister-in-law of Vo, arrived in the United States from Vietnam, they worked in nail businesses and their family members had similar salons in other places.



“I did nails before I came



here from Vietnam,” Vo said. “I started to learn to do nails when I was 14.



“When I went to the nail place to work with mom, I watched [the nail technicians] and I liked doing it. I decided I wanted [to do nails],” Vo added. “It was my dream to open my own place. Tifany and I saw this place.”



“There was a nail business in that location before,” Le said. “All the customers are nice here,”



Vo said the previous business was not affiliated with her business. There were advantages and disadvantages of starting a salon in a location that previously housed another salon. While it was already established, Vo said there was a risk if the former business had a bad reputation.



However, Shannon Parks Denton, a client, said she would not go anywhere else.



“I live downtown and I drive all the way to Lovell Road to see this woman,” Denton said. “I met [Vo] five years ago when she was working at a salon in West Knoxville.”



Denton said when Lo left the salon, Denton “had to find her.”



“She didn’t take any of her clients with her when she left,” Denton said of Vo. “I find that admirable. I really like that.”



The salon is open from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday. She takes appointments and walk-ins.



For more information, call 865-392-6099.