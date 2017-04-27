Moran recognized for 2,000+ service hours

Lauren Cox, left, Farragut Special Events and Program coordinator, presents Joyce Moran, a Farragut Unsung Navy volunteer, a gift for rising to the rank of Rear Admiral for volunteer service.

“We’re here to honor and celebrate all the hours and the talent that all the volunteers have put in through the year,” said Vice Mayor Ron Pinchok, who stood in for Mayor Ralph McGill. “It’s really made the town of Farragut a special place to live.”



Moran has volunteered in Farragut Museum and its gift shop.



“She serves as the current museum committee secretary and former museum gift shop manager,” said Lauren Cox, Special Events and Program coordinator and FUN program coordinator, during the ceremony. “Joyce is always happy to lend a hand wherever needed despite the fact she is still working a professional job.



“She has spent many hours helping Julia [Barham, museum coordinator] with behind-the-scenes work, such as numbering artifacts. …“For these many acts, we would like to thank her tonight and present her with the rank of Rear Admiral,” Cox added.



The following FUN participants rose in rank for the year: Lieutenants with more than 100 hours are Beverly Hammond, Gordon Rhinehold, Barbara Murphy, Clara Smith, Sue Suter and Cathy Tidwell; commanders with more than 300 hours are Sandy Bradshaw, Linda Wimbrow and Pamela Ziegler; captains with more than 500 hours are Marilyn Bayless, Shirley Greaser, Carol Grubb, Marie Leonard and Steve Stowe; commodores with more than 1,000 hours are Lou LaMarche and Shirley Hembree.



Pinchok said the Town also has more than 90 volunteer members on 12 standing committees.



Sandy Garber, a Farragut Arts Council member, and LaMarche were recognized for serving 20 years with the Town. LaMarche had served 13 years on Board of Zoning Appeals, six years on Visual Resources Review Board and five years on Farragut Museum Committee.



David Smoak, Town administrator, said awards are given out for every five years a committee member hits a milestone with the Town.



Ron Jones and Stephen Byrd each were recognized for serving 15 years on Board of Plumbing & Gas/Mechanical Examiners, and Marty Layman was recognized for serving 10 years on VRRB.



Members who have served for five years are Hammond, Farragut Arts Council; Stowe and Jack Haynes, Farragut Museum Committee, and Jean Stowe, VRRB and Beautification committees.



Cox also acknowledged three volunteers who died during the past year: Charlie Benzinger, Corky Ives and Susan Howard.



In 2016, 96 volunteers gave their time and talents to the program working in a variety of ways — even assisting with income tax preparation for residents, Pinchok said.



“The total number of hours



given in 2016 by FUN volunteers was 4,025,” he added. “That



equals a total dollar value of over $40,000 for the year. The total



number of hours donated to the



town of Farragut since the FUN volunteer program began is $135,164 hours, which equals a total dollar value of over $1,350,000. That’s outstanding.”



The Town also has volunteers through Volunteer East Tennessee, Keep Knoxville Beautiful, Town’s stormwater program and from Farragut and Hardin Valley schools.