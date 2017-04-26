SJNCC Women’s Club has 16 vendors at 1st Home & Garden show

About 80 attendees turned out for St. John Neumann Catholic Church Women’s Club’s first Home & Garden Show.



The event, which took place in SJN Catholic School gymnasium Saturday, March 25, featured 16 vendors who displayed everything from jewelry to plants and home decorating items. The event also featured a silent auction, food tastings, a SJN Ladies Sale and demonstrations on such topics as container gardening and attracting wildlife.

“It’s very impressive and just what we need to start spring,” attendee Sue Conway said during the event.



In previous years, the women’s club held a fashion show and spring tea, but this year club members decided to “mix it up a bit,” said Cheryl Crookshanks, a member of the social committee for the Women’s Club.



“We had about 80 people attend the home & garden show on Saturday [March 25],” she said.



Crookshanks estimated about $1,500 was raised for the club’s ministry activities for 2017-2018.



All ladies of SJN parish are automatic members of the Women’s Club, whose mission is to support women of the parish in faith and fellowship through service, social and spiritual events and activities.



“We always pick a charity [to benefit from the event], and this year we are supporting St. Vincent DePaul Society,” Crookshanks said.



The Society is a worldwide Christian Community, founded in Paris in 1833, as a Catholic voluntary organization of laymen and women to help alleviate suffering or deprivation and promote human dignity.



“I think it’s great.” Marie Denton, an SJN church member said. “I come every year to the [Women’s Club spring] function and support the Women’s Club. This is the first time we’ve had this Home & Garden Show. There are a lot of good vendors.”



“I love some of the plants and jewelry,” attendee Pat Kerbyson-Davies said. “It’s something different from the fashion show we usually have.”



“It’s a good cause and nice people,” said Khristy Cooper, co-owner of Mossy & Mae, one of the vendors at the show.



“Everyone has been really kind,” Andrea Howell, co-owner of Mossy & Mae, said.



“It’s fabulous,” Erin Brock, a representative of vendor Meadow View Greenhouse & Garden Center, said. “It’s a good selection, a lot of different things. This is just a taste of what [the show] has, and it’s fun to let people know what we offer.”



Attendees also checked out artwork from East Tennessee State University student artists Jennifer and Matt Shott.



“We have a family connection to this [SJN Catholic] School and we felt we should share our talents with the community,” Jennifer said.



