Hawks win 2 in Tri-Cities
Playing in Cardinal Park, home of the Minor League Johnson City Cardinals, Hardin Valley Academy went 2-0 Friday, April 21.
A 7-5 victory against Science Hill featured two hits each from Lukas Cook and Brock Umberger, with Umberger producing two RBI. Austin Johnson had two RBI with one double. Pitchers Jackson Penn and Drew Parks combined to allow three earned runs, two walks and eight hits with three strikeouts in a six-inning game.
A 6-2 win against Morristown East saw Cam Fisher lead in hits with three. Nathan Johnson and Jack Umberger combined to allow one earned run, six hits and two walks with six strikeouts.