Board considers ending HVA grant

Hardin Valley Academy Education Foundation faced potential cutbacks to the funding it receives annually from town of Farragut.



Although it took no action, Farragut Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard from 15 groups asking for funding from the Town during a BOMA workshop Thursday, April 27.



Among those were Farragut High School Education Foundation, which asked for $5,000 more, and HVA Education Foundation, which asked for $2,000 more. Each received $10,000 in the fiscal year 2017 budget. Both schools’ increases would target technology needs.

Gary Rowcliffe, HVAEF president, expressed surprise, however, when Alderman Louise Povlin announced: “I wanted to be honest with you and should tell you where I am today. I’m at a point where I am rethinking how we are funding Hardin Valley Academy.”



HVA opened in August 2008. Farragut High School moved to its current campus location to begin the 1976-77 school year.



“The only renovation Farragut High School received was in 2013 and that’s when they replaced cardboard dividing walls, got new lockers whether it needed them or not and it got some paint and a few other small things,” Povlin said. “It has 342 computers for 1,800 students, give or take.”



While Povlin said her oldest of three children received a wonderful education and graduates from HVA, she added FHS is neglected.



“You drive around there and the circle needs to be paved, the grounds look neglected and Mr. [Ryan] Siebe [FHS principal] is in the process of trying to upgrade the interior.”



Povlin added she thinks the school’s facilities are being underutilized, which impacts educational opportunities.



“I have pushed for and hope next year they will address the high school zones,” Povlin said.



“I believe continuing to fund Hardin Valley Academy at the same level as the schools in Farragut is not in the best interest of the town of Farragut,” she added. “I believe it’s time for the Hardin Valley community, which is growing, to begin to take over the funding for its schools to provide what the schools need, and I think it’s a good time to start looking at that.



“That is my position and my position alone. I don’t know how the rest of the Board feels. ...”



No other Board member



commented.



Following the workshop, the Board met to approve, by unanimous vote, the following:



• Reappointed Keith Alley as municipal judge.



• A contract with M3Technology Group for $29,231.24 to install six computer cables, restructure the Town’s physical IT network and remove outdated cabling from the Town Hall.



• Reappointed Nancy Wentz to Farragut Arts Council.



• Amended its fee schedule to add a $20 per day per food truck fee to its special events fee; increasing its Plumbing, Gas and Mechanical permit from $25 to $35 and added a concession fee per vendor. The Board also changed its ordinance to allow food trucks during special events.



• Amended its ordinance regarding Planned Commercial Development District to provide for mixed-use residential development.



• Amended building façade requirements regarding the Multi-Family Residential and Open Space Multi-Family Residential Overlay districts to require more masonry.



• Amended its ordinance on cell phone towers and antennas to provide for new provisions that set new parameters for taller traditional towers and shorter telecommunication towers.