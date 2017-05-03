A Jones Variety
Butch Jones, Tennessee Volunteers Football head coach, visits with a parent and two special needs children [no names given] as part of Fifth Annual Variety of Eastern Tennessee Charity Golf Tournament With Butch Jones at Willow Creek Golf Club Monday morning, May 1.
Three area special needs children were presented with adaptive tricycles, given on behalf of Variety and Kids on the Go! Program. This presentation ceremony was held prior to the 4-man scramble, 18-hole tournament, where top three teams in each of three flights received a trophy. Fundraising goal was $270,000, Carol Fusco, Variety executive director, said. Other dignitaries on hand were Greg Dunn, president/chief operating officer for Regal Entertainment Group, which founded Variety in 2001, and Ken Thewes, chief marketing officer for Regal.