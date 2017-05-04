policereports

• At 2:21 p.m., April 26, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office unit responded to a Golden Harvest Road residence in reference to a burglary. Victim/complainant advised when she arrived back to her residence, she noticed that an unknown amount of personal documents had been taken from her garage.

The victim advised the inside door to the garage, and her office door inside her residence, were open. Victim stated that when she left her residence both of those doors were secured. Victim was unable to provide an estimate of cost for the property taken. Victim was not on scene at the time of the break in and was unable to provide any suspect information.



• A Complainant advised she discovered an unknown suspect had entered Campbell Station Mini Warehouse, 11849 Snyder Road, and cut the latches and hinges on the storage units and damaged two doors sometime between 5 p.m., April 25, and 10 a.m., April 26. She advised several of the units were opened by the suspect along with some items having been dragged out, and stated she would be informing the renters of the situation. Total estimated loss valued at $1,600. Another victim called to have items added that had been stolen from inside her storage unit.



• At 7:14 p.m., April 24, a KCSO unit responded to Kohls, 11530 Kingston Pike, for a theft by shoplifting. Complainant/witness/loss prevention reported she observed the suspect take merchandise, conceal it on her person, then exit the store without making any attempt to pay for the merchandise. Suspect admitted to taking the merchandise. Merchandise was recovered from the suspect’s pants, bag and person. Merchandise total was $174.99, which is a class A misdemeanor. Suspect was arrested.



• A Turkey Creek Road complainant advised between 4:32 and 5:38 p.m., April 24, an unknown suspect drove through his yard, messing up the grass. The complainant advised his daughter has video on her smartphone of the suspect while the crime occurred. Estimated value of damage was $500. The complainant was advised to contact Teleserve if more information arises.



• At 3:33 p.m., April 24, KCSO unit responded to KARM Thrift Store, 10062 Kingston Pike, on report of a shoplifter who fled the store. Officers spoke with a witness who was the store manager at the store. Witness stated a white female wearing a Ninja Turtles backpack had taken several items from the store and fled when approached by employees. Officers searched the area and located the defendant hidden under brush in a wood line close to the store. The defendant did have in her possession a Ninja Turtles backpack and several items in her bags that had store stickers on them. The defendant was intoxicated on an unknown substance. The defendant was transported back to the store and identified by store employees. Employees were able to identify two pairs of shoes as items that had been taken from the store. Total cost of these items was $25.98. Defendant was arrested. Items were returned to the store.



• A Moser Lane complainant stated between midnight, April 18, and 2:47 p.m., April 21, an unknown suspect used her debit card numbers to make two purchases in California. She stated the first charge was to PetSmart on April 18 for $151.63 and the second one was to Panda Express on April 19 for $2.28. She was advised by her bank to file a report.