Not your typical bar

Viox: Water into Wine tribute to mom and faith; 1-year celebration May 10

Candace Viox, right, says her mom, Linda Boone, was her inspiration for Water into Wine bistro & lounge. The business, 607 N. Campbell Station Road, will celebrate its first anniversary Wednesday, May 10. Viox said she has been thrilled with the support she’s received from the Farragut community.

Viox, mom of four, said she has been overwhelmed by the support she’s received in the year since she opened her doors at 607 N. Campbell Station Road. She’s throwing an anniversary party Wednesday, May 10, to say thank you to the patrons who have become her friends. She even has a black and white picture wall at the back with pictures of supporters and is redoing the menu to list her regular customers by their first and last name.



“We’re having a gigantic birthday cake, a deejay, a photographer, food and drink specials to say thank you to the community,” she said. “I want these people who’ve been supportive and instrumental to come out and celebrate this amazing milestone with us.”



Viox said she’s thrilled that Water into Wine has become a part of Farragut.



“People come in all the time and ask for gift baskets or for us to sponsor things.



“I always wanted to create a place where a woman who is going through a divorce, a miscarriage or whatever she’s going through, can to hang out, whether it’s two hours or five hours or whether it’s couples. We have guys who come and hang out.”



Viox said her business started with her mother’s faith.



“I grew up in Southern California and moved here over 20 years ago with my parents. My mom always made the comment that if Christ turned water into wine, we can drink it.



“My mom was named Linda Boone,” Viox added. “She adopted me. She went through three miscarriages. She was 4-foot-8 and 140 pounds.”



Viox held up a ring hanging from her necklace. “This was her pinkie ring. You can see how tiny she was. She was such an inspiration," she said. "She was always in the word of God and was such and encourager and told me I could do anything. She used to tell me that Christ said to go into the world, but we make these mega churches, but nobody goes to the homeless or the drunks and talks to them. My mom was a giving heart, she would buy food for homeless people or would host dinners and take food when someone died.



“Sadly, six years ago, she suddenly passed away. I didn’t have brothers or sisters and was going through a divorce,” Viox added. “For a year or so I drowned myself in alcohol. I was angry at God and hung out in the local bars. But I was lost. Everywhere I went, I saw my mom. If it wasn’t for the local bartenders I wouldn’t have made it. They were an easy ear and they made sure I got home safely.



“I went back to California to see if I needed to move back. I was on the pier and had it out with God. I felt the Holy Spirit say, ‘Are you done yet?’ I was 36. I had four kids who needed me.”



She decided to go back to school and went through culinary training. Then Deron Little, owner of Season’s Innovative Bar & Grille, suggested she work there to get real-life experience.



“He mentored me for a year and then kind of kicked me out of the nest,” she said. “I opened Water Into Wine May 10, 2016.”



“God never gave up on me,” she added. “If you go into my bathroom here, you’ll see it’s littered with scripture and inspirational quotes. No matter what you’re going through, you can walk in the bathroom and sit down and be slapped in the face that God still cares about you — you’re not forgotten.”



