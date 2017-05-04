business briefs

• Kathryn Greer is the newest registered architect at Barber McMurry architects, Knoxville, having completed her architectural registration exams. She is a project architect who helps with the firm’s planning projects. She also holds a degree in landscape architecture.



• Johnna Easter has joined the team of EXIT Real Estate Professionals Network, 165 West End Ave., Farragut.

• Chuck Cavalaris has been promoted to marketing and sales director at Signature Homes Real Estate in Knoxville. This is the second year Cavalaris has been with the firm, which serves East Tennessee. He previously was an award-winning writer and reporter. He transitioned to real estate in 2005 as a communications specialist in mortgage banking and earned his real estate license in 2007.



• Kim Welker has joined SmartBank, a subsidiary of SmartFinancial Inc., as vice president relationship manager. She has more than 30 years experience in the financial industry. That includes several years of community involvement throughout Knox County. She currently serves as a volunteer with Junior Achievement.



• Huntington’s Disease Society of America and its Center Programs and Education Advisory Committee have designated The University of Tennessee Medical Center Cole Neuroscience Center Movement Disorders Clinic as a Level 1 HDSA Center of Excellence Partner. HDSA has 41 Centers of Excellence across the United States that provide an elite multidisciplinary approach to Huntington’s disease care and research.



• University Anesthesiologists group has made a four-year, $1.5 million philanthropic commitment to The University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine. Plans have been made to establish an endowed chair in the Department of Anesthesiology. The endowment will be named for Dr. Jerry L. Epps, former chairman of UTMC’s Department of Anesthesiology and current chief medical officer for the hospital.



