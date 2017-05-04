Rock Around Dock, beat Autism
Becky Dangel, co-owner of The Shrimp Dock, fills up a plate for her husband, business co-owner Phil Dangel, during 4th Annual Rock Around the Dock For Autism Shrimp Boil at The Shrimp Dock’s Bearden location, 5210 Kingston Pike, Friday evening, April 28.
A few hundred hungry folks also helped a good cause while enjoying tasty food, featuring a Cajun shrimp boil, a variety of beverages from which to choose, a silent auction and live entertainment. Proceeds, which totaled more than $20,000 in 2016, benefit Autism Society of East Tennessee.