Rotary Club of Farragut’s ‘Finnish’ side, awards recognition
Daniela Blomqvist, center in front, has been quite active, and successful, since coming from Helsinki, Finland, to Knox County beginning last August as an exchange student attending Webb School of Knoxville as a junior. Sponsored by The Rotary Club of Farragut, Blomqvist shared her experiences in Farragut, Knoxville, Nashville, Chicago, New Orleans, Florida and North Carolina as featured speaker during RCF’s regular noon, Wednesday meeting, April 26, in the clubhouse of Fox Den Country Club. A member of the Spartans’ golf team, Blomqvist, 18, also scored one of the lower rounds alongside her male Farragut Rotary teammates during annual Rotary District 6780 [East and Middle Tennessee] Golf Tournament Thursday, April 20. Her experiences included flying with RCF member Dale Read last October, taking the controls briefly, and attending a Tennessee Volunteers Football game in Neyland Stadium. “I didn’t realize that college football was so big and popular,” she said to club member laughter. Blomqvist’s sponsors are Brigitte and Christian Kunz of Farragut [third and fourth from right], whose daughter, Leoni, is a freshman at Webb. “I want to thank the Kunz family for taking such good care of me,” Blomqvist said among many she thanked. “I really enjoyed my time with you guys. … And I want to say a big ‘thank you’ to Rotary Club of Farragut.” Also pictured are RCF members Bill Nichols, 6780 outbound chair; Amanda DeBord, fourth from left, RCF counselor; Nancy Welch, far right, RCF Youth Service Committee co-chair; Liz Gregory, second from right, Webb School Multicultural coordinator, and Blomqvist’s “Second Host Family,” Kristin Abouelata, far left, and her daughter, Natalie.