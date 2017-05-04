‘Going Solo’ May 12 at Davis Family Y
“Our first Going Solo event is Friday, May 12, and will include a cookout and games at our Davis Y in Farragut,” Williams said. “Any singles 55-plus in our community are welcome, so invite a friend. We’ll grill burgers, play cornhole, bocce ball, pickleball and more. Above all, we’ll give you the opportunity to meet and mingle with other boomers and seniors!”
Williams plans for this to be just the first of many events for that demographic and already has her calendar circled.
“At the Y, we’re all about giving our members and our community opportunities to connect,” she said. “We’re launching a new program for singles 55 years and better to meet, mingle and make new friends. Each month, we’ll offer a new outing or opportunity to connect.”
The fun gets started at 6 p.m. and everything is free.
Williams asks that interested participants send an RSVP to her at pwilliams@ymcaknoxville.org. For more information about Davis Family Y, call 865-777-9622 or go to https://ymcaknoxville.org/locations/jefferson-park/.