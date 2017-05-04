R-II-C champs

Lady Ads dump Tazewell, Va. in title game of annual Region II Challenge at Farragut

Farragut High School softball players celebrate a BSN Region II Challenge championship Saturday evening, April 29, led by head coach David Moore, left, and assistant coach Nick Green, in back.

The game was called after the top of the fifth inning due to a tournament time limit.



Farragut’s offense was potent in the tournament, which opened Thursday, April 27. The Lady Admirals [24-6 starting the week] got off to a fast start and the bats stayed hot into the weekend.



In the title game, Farragut scored two runs in the bottom of the first. Andrea Sarhatt doubled with one out and Lexee Lamoree singled. Both scored when Kelsie Tuggle doubled to make the score 2-0.



That would prove to be all the offense the Lady Admirals would need as Lakyn Moore was masterful in the circle. She surrendered just two hits. She walked one and struck out five, including three in the top of the second frame.



The Lady Ads picked up two more runs in the second as Sarhatt and Lamoree each had RBI singles off Lady Bulldogs starter Laken Sparks.



Farragut scored two more in the bottom of the fourth off Tazewell reliever Grace Asbury.



Tori West reached on an error to lead off the frame and scored when Sarhatt tripled. Sarhatt came home on a sacrifice fly by Lamoree.



Lady Admirals head coach David Moore said he was pleased with his squad’s effort in the tournament.



“We had a good week,” coach Moore said. “We went 5-0 in the tournament and we were 7-0, going back to our wins over Maryville and Heritage.



“Hopefully, we can use this to get some momentum for the district tournament. We swung the bats well and hopefully we can keep this going.”



The Lady Admirals defeated the Lady Bulldogs 5-1 to advance to the championship game. Tazewell [10-4] also ended up in the championship game because Richland [Va.] returned home after preliminary play.



Farragut notched a 9-2 victory over Jefferson County Saturday morning. Sarhatt had a hot bat against the Lady Patriots, going 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI. She scored three runs and stole two bases.



Sarhatt had plenty of help.



Bailey Young had three hits. She doubled and drove in two runs. Delaney Weller also had two hits and drove in a pair for Farragut, which had several players battling the stomach flu.



“We’ve got this stomach bug running through the team right now and we don’t have a lot of infielders, but we’re playing well,” coach Moore said.



“We all contributed and we were all a part of this,” Sarhatt said after the Lady Admirals defeated Jefferson County. “This was a great team effort for us.



“Hopefully, this will get us ready for the district tournament.”



Farragut opened tourney play with wins over Seymour, 16-0, and Richland, 2-1.