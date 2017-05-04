HVA softball clutch behind Chavis, 5-3

On a hot mid-spring afternoon, Mikaela Chavis had the game-winning arm — Hardin Valley Academy’s starting pitcher — and the game-winning hit to help her cause Saturday at Farragut High School’s Bellamy Field.



In addition to pitching a complete game victory against South-Doyle, 5-3 in 5-and-a-half innings, Chavis went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI during final day action of annual BSN Region II Challenge April 29.

“I just really tried to focus on making contact. It was a change-up,” Chavis said about her RBI double deep to left field, breaking a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning.



Chavis went six innings, allowing one earned run, six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.



On the mound, “I think I did decent,” Chavis said. “I think I could have done better but I know my team had my back.”



“I thought she did well,” HVA head coach Whitney Hickam-Cruze said after her team improved to 19-10. “Her ball’s breaking pretty good. She’s a good leader. And she’s hitting the ball well, too.”



Mariah Hall, Hawks freshman third baseman, drove home an insurance run with an RBI single in the fifth. Freshman Macy Beard, pinch runner, scored the eventually winning run while sophomore Anna Spates, fellow pinch runner, scored on Hall’s single.



Hickam-Cruze also singled out Sydney Dukes, junior center fielder “who’s been hitting the ball well all year.” Dukes had two hits, including a double.



Leigha Grey, freshman catcher, got the fifth inning started with a one-out single. She had two hits.



“Emalee McCord pitched well for us last night,” Hickam-Cruze said about the sophomore who picked up a tough loss against Tazewell, Va. Friday, April 28.