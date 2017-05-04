Dover optimistic despite Red Rebels edging FHS

Despite seeing his team come up on the short end of a 3-2 decision to Maryville Thursday, April 27, Farragut boys soccer head coach Ray Dover was optimistic.



“This was a much better performance than the Bearden game,” Dover said after FHS lost in Farragut Soccer Stadium in the District 4-AAA finale for both teams.

“They scored two of their goals on set pieces. We played a good game and I love coaching these boys and I’m going to stay positive. After we were locked into that third seed [in the upcoming district tournament], I decided that we needed to take the opportunity to work on some things.”



With last week’s victory the Red Rebels [12-2-2 overall, 8-0 in the district after the win] completed a perfect run through Tennessee’s toughest Class AAA league and locked up a spot in the Region 2-AAA Tournament. The Admirals fell to 11-5-1, 4-3.



The Red Rebels took a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute when Matthew Hulihan tallied. Maryville held the lead until the 29th minute when Alex Cooper scored.



“We just have to get back out to the training ground and work on things. We just have to correct the mistakes that we made tonight,” Cooper said.



Maryville regained the lead just before halftime when Sam Kenner scored off a corner kick with 28.3 seconds remaining.



Farragut did manage to re-tie the contest when Eliezer Millan scored in the 46th minute.



Maryville got the game-winning marker on Chatham Headrick’s free kick in the 66th minute.