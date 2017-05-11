Soccer Hawks’ season ends in OT

An overtime goal from just three yards out, following a defensive turnover, allowed West to end Hardin Valley Academy boys soccer season during first round District 4-AAA tourney action Monday evening, May 8, at HVA.



The No. 5 seeded Runnin’ Rebels [6-5-5] won 3-2, as the Hawks end 2017 with a 5-6-6 record.



Praising his seniors, HVA head coach Nick Bradford said, “With those guys having three [head] coaches in three years, I couldn’t have asked for a better set of seniors for sure. They always came to work, they played hard.”

Playing their final games as Hawks were Tom Sissom, Blake Enis, Jose Martinez, Andrew Foster, Alejandro Ferre, Jose Huerta, Lee Howell, Gabe Martin and Dylan Vieyra.



Vieyra gave HVA a 2-1 early in the second half after a goal by Hawks junior Adam Grigsby.



“It was a good game overall,” HVA head coach Nick Bradford said. “We had possession as our strength. ... We knew the whole time they had a dangerous attack with their speed. Their front line was very formiddable.”



