50 years plus for 40 couples

Ray and Kathleen Gardner have been married 68 years, longer than any other couple at the 50th celebration event at First Baptist Concord Saturday, April 29.

Patterson gives God the credit for his long marriage.



“Put Christ first,” he said. “It’s a 100 percent proposition, putting your all in, putting the other person first. That’s the way to succeed.”



“Just always love each other no matter what,” Ruth said. “It’s like give and take. And stay in church.”



“He plays golf and I quilt,” she added. “We like to travel.”



“Ruth was one of 12 [children] and had never been away from home much,” Sherman said. “I was expecting to go to Kansas, but got orders for Newfoundland. We spent our 14-month honeymoon up there. We had a good time. We got 6 feet of snow one weekend. We had a 100-foot snowdrift. It was the first time I ever tried snow skiing. I went off one of those big snowdrifts headfirst. My skis didn’t pop loose. I was stuck. The guys with me were laughing so hard that at first, they couldn’t help me. That was my first and last snow skiing trip.”



Participants Ray and Kathleen Gardner won the prize for having been married the longest.



“In June, we’ll be married 68 years,” Ray said.



“I didn’t expect to live that long,” he chuckled. “I look back and see some of the stupid things I did and it had to be a God thing that I lived this long. I’m not a self-made man, I’ll tell you that. It’s been God from the get-go.”



His advice for a successful marriage?



“You ought to have God in your life,” he said. “Keep God first.”



Kathleen echoed his sentiments.



“This would be my advice to any young person,” she said. “More fully realize what Jesus Christ has done for you. Keep that foremost in your mind. If you’re not in turmoil right now, either you have been or you will be. But for the Christian, no matter how bad things get, the Lord will never leave you or forsake you.”