Flea prevention should start now

Q: I’ve heard this might be a bad year for fleas, but I haven’t seen any yet on my dogs. When should I start their flea medications? P.L., Farragut







A: It’s time to start your pet’s flea preventatives now. It’s great that your pets aren’t experiencing fleas yet, but I would recommend starting medications now and preventing the problem before it affects your pets’ health.

It’s important to remember that pets can get fleas anytime they’re outside, even if your pets are out for five minutes to relieve themselves. Fleas can also come inside on your pants or socks after you have been outside gardening, hiking, etc.



Once fleas are in your home and on your pet, they can lay 20-40 eggs per day. These eggs can hatch out in a few days, a few weeks or a few months. The potentially lengthy flea life cycle is why it is so much easier to prevent a flea infestation than to treat one.



Some dogs and cats are allergic to fleas and their bites, known as Flea Allergic Dermatitis. This results in severe itching, discomfort and often skin infections. Swallowing a flea can also transmit tapeworms to your pets. Some fleas can carry bacterial diseases, such as Bartonella, that can make your pet ill.



There are several options nowadays for really good, safe flea prevention for dogs and cats. These include topical and oral products, some of which can also provide protection against heartworms, intestinal parasites and/or ticks. Be sure to ask your veterinarian which product is best for your pet, as he/she will evaluate your pet’s health status, any preexisting medical conditions such as dry skin or allergies, and take your pet’s lifestyle into consideration before recommending a particular product.



East Tennessee has had such mild winters for the past two years that we have been seeing fleas almost year round. It has simply not been cold enough long enough to affect the flea population. Please protect your pet now against these parasites before it affects your pet’s health.







If you have a question about your pet, e-mail Dr. Myers at lenoircityac@gmail.com



