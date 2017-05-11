Sheppard finds MetLife home at ‘welcoming’ Renaissance | Farragut

Teresa Sheppard, right, property and casualty specialist for MetLife Auto & Home, shows Brooke Rhodes, MetLife marketing assistant, an auction item being donated for Farragut West Knox Chamber of Commerce’s 30th Annual Silent and Live Auction and Dinner, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., Friday, May 12, at Rothchild Catering & Conference Center.

“We have a lot of friends here and my church, Faith Promise Church, is here. So, it just seemed like the right thing to do to move here.”



Sheppard, whose full-service property and casualty agency offers auto, home, life and commercial insurance, said she wants to be involved in the Farragut community.



“Volunteering is a huge platform for me, personally, and the MetLife agency,” she said. “We believe we can serve and be a value to people in every aspect of life and treat people like people.



“You can serve wherever you are,” Sheppard added. “You can choose to make a difference.”



She quoted Mother Teresa, who said, “‘I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.’”



For Sheppard, being an insurance agent is about making sure customers’ needs are met, she said.



“There’s a slogan that says, ‘Find a need; fill a need.’ So, we’re not here to sell as much as we’re here to fill their needs,” Sheppard said.



Sheppard said she has about 30 insurance carriers



The office is open by appointment, but Sheppard said, “I’m here most days, but I still go out to the customers on occasion.



“We try to do business the way the customer wants to do business, whether that be face-to-face or texting,” she added.



Joining Sheppard in the office is Brooke Rhodes, who started April 21 as Sheppard’s marketing assistant.



“I’m very excited to be here,” Rhodes said. “I’ve been in marketing but I never did anything in the insurance world.



“I really like to create and Teresa gives me freedom to use my creativity,” she added.



Sheppard can be reached at 865-321-1107 or at teresa.sheppard@metlife.com/.



Sheppard got her start in the industry when she was 18. At that time, she was in college and working as a waitress. “I wanted a job in an office,” she said.



Sheppard opened the phone book, and starting with the A’s, she started calling businesses.



“I found a job with Bob Johnson Insurance,” she said and laughed.



“I called the A’s, got to B and somebody finally hired me. I wouldn’t have stopped until somebody did.”



