Best in numbers ...
Seven siblings from the Johnson family, all Farragut High School graduates from the mid-1950s to the latter 1960s, along with two spouses, were among dozens attending annual FHS Grand Reunion, held in Virtue Cumberland Presbyterian Church’s Family LIfe Center Saturday morning, May 6. In front, from left, is Joyce Johnson Jackson, Class of 1956, with her husband, Jim Jackson, Class of 1955, in back (plaid shirt); Kathleen Johnson Cox, 1960, and Karen Sizemore Johnson, 1970, whose husband is Warren Johnson (behind her), 1967.
Other Johnson brothers in back, from left, are Dave Johnson, 1963; Richard Johnson, 1964, L.W. Johnson, 1962, and James Johnson, 1954.
