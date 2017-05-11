police reports

• At 9:55 p.m., Sunday, May 7, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office unit responded to 11335 Campbell Lakes Drive, Wild Wing Café, in regard to a theft. Upon arrival, victim/complainant stated an unknown suspect took her wallet when she got up from table. The suspect left the scene. No estimated value of the wallet and its contents was listed.

• A Heatherwood Court complainant advised between noon, Sunday, April 30, and 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 3, an unknown suspect dug up his drainage tile from his front porch. Complainant stated he did not notice any further damage to the house. Value of damage is listed at $100.



• A Sycamore Circle complainant advised between 1 and 11:30 p.m., Monday, May 1, an unknown suspect broke out his front passenger window. Complainant stated nothing was stolen and that he was unsure what the suspect used to cause the damage. Value of damage is listed at $200.



• An Oran Road victim/complainant stated she was talking with a friend who told her a mutual friend of theirs had stolen her diamond ring. She said due to swelling in her fingers she hadn't been able to wear her rings. The victim advised after talking to her friend she went to check on her rings and her diamond solitaire was gone. Victim said she doesn't have proof like the other victim had but thought it was a strange coincidence. The missing ring’s value is listed at $999. According to the victim this mutual friend had been at her home between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday, April 3, helping her clean. Victim said she left the suspect alone in her home about 25 minutes while she was picking up her daughter.



• An Abbott Road complainant said between 9 and 9:35 p.m., Friday, April 28, an unknown suspect took her vehicle. The complainant stated she parked in Newk's parking lot. The complainant advised she walked to Gander Mountain and when she returned her vehicle was gone. Complainant called back at 10:12 p.m. that night to advise her vehicle was moved by friends.



