Carson, Ezold ‘Lizzie’ finalists

Two women with Farragut connections — making important contributions in the fields of atomic science, medicine and public education — have been named finalists for annual East Tennessee Women’s Leadership Summit Award, nicknamed “The Lizzie.”

Among the three nominees is Julie Ezold of Village Green, an Oak Ridge National Laboratory isotope program manager who was directly involved in the process of discovering two new elements now added to the Periodic Table: tennessine and californium.



Karen Carson has been a pediatric nurse for more than 35 years at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital while serving as a Knox County Board of Education representative for District 5 [including Farragut schools].



“The finalists demonstrate strong leadership characteristics and work to support the advancement of women, as did Lizzie Crozier French,” an ETWLS press release stated, describing French as “an East Tennessee suffragist who was a strong advocate in the fight for women’s right to vote” and “instrumental in the effort to make The University of Tennessee a co-educational facility” among her numerous accomplishments.



Winner will be announced at the annual Summit gathering Friday, June 9, at Airport Hilton, McGhee Tyson Airport in Alcoa.



Tickets for the full-day event can be purchased online by visiting www.easttnwomensls.com/.



