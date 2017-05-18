Smithsonian exhibit comes to Farragut

Members of the Tulalip Tribes cook salmon traditionally on ironwood sticks over wood coals. The photo, courtesy of Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, is part of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition that will be hosted in Farragut Museum, housed in Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Drive, starting Thursday, May 25, and lasting until Aug. 27.

The museum also will host a special event this summer with a speaker and the opportunity for children to create a craft inspired by the exhibition, she added.



The exhibition focuses on local ecosystems facing serious environmental challenges.



“It addresses the innovative solutions found by native communities that combine traditional knowledge with science,” Barham said. “The exhibition features stories of ecological and cultural restoration from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Tulalip Tribes, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Native Hawaiians.



“I hope that Farragut residents will take away an increased knowledge of native peoples and the efforts that are being made to restore natural resources that are important to their cultures,” she said. “This exhibition should be most interesting for elementary school students through adults,” Barham said. “It consists of panels with in-depth information on several different native tribes and their restoration efforts.



“Sue [Stuhl, Farragut Parks & Leisure Services director] and I discussed having a Smithsonian exhibition for at least four years,” Barham said. “We were just waiting for one that we could qualify for, given our size and security. We also wanted it to meet our mission statement.



“It’s not hard, but there are very specific steps to go through to get a Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service exhibit,” she added. “You have to fill out an American Association of Museums facility report and be approved by their team as part of the process.



“The Smithsonian staff has been very kind in offering support and guidance throughout the process and made it very easy.



The exhibit will run through Aug. 27 in Farragut Museum, 11408 Municipal Center Drive. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Special hours will be announced later.



Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.



For more information, contact Barham at 865-966-7057 or e-mail jbarham@townoffarragut.org/.