policereports

• At 7:22 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office unit was dispatched to a Witherspoon Lane address in reference to a theft that occurred on a construction site. Upon arrival an officer with the complainant said on or around April 14 someone entered a building that was under construction and stole a Kitchen Aid Range Hood valued at $1,072.84. The complainant stated he doesn't know who took the item and that he forgot to file a report when the theft occurred.



• A Chapel Pointe Road victim advised a KCSO unit on Tuesday, May 9, that she received a phone call April 19 from a man claiming to represent “International Payout Company.” Suspect told the victim she won money and needed to pay the taxes to receive the winnings. Victim advised the suspect called several times asking for money. Victim made several payments totaling about $16,000. Victim said the suspect has not called back in several days because she has since cancelled her credit card.

• At 9:14 p.m., Monday, May 8, officers were dispatched to Marshall’s, 11455 Parkside Drive, Building 400, for a shoplifting in progress. Officers spoke to the witness/complainant who stated the defendant concealed clothing and merchandise, valued at $116.82, in her purse and passed all points of sale without making an attempt to pay for the items. The witness also pointed out another defendant, who was still in the store, had concealed multiple items in her purse valued at $184.51. The complainant pointed out the vehicle the defendants arrived in and officers made contact with another defendant, the driver who stated he did not know what the other two defendants had taken — he just drove them there. The driver/defendant gave officers consent to search the vehicle. Officers found drugs that appeared to be Zanax in the vehicle and other prescribed medications. Officers also located multiple hypodermic needles the driver/defendant told officers about. All three defendants claimed the drugs did not belong to them. All three were charged with possession of Schedule IV narcotics. The driver/defendant was given a misdemeanor citation for the offense. One defendant was taken into custody because she had shoplifting charges. Warrants were placed on file for the other defendant. Drugs were seized and placed in the drug locker at Knox County Jail. Recovered merchandise was returned to the store.



• A Burney Circle complainant stated on Monday, May 8, she was contacted by an unknown male advising he was with Mega Millions and she had won $6 million. She was later told it was $25 million she had won. He advised her to get a money order for $350 and mail it to a Lebanon Road address in Carrollton, Alabama. She was then told to mail another $350 money order to a Roundup Avenue address in San Diego, California. She advised she was then told to mail a $300 money order to a Saxton Drive address in Hampton, Virginia. She advised when she sent the last one, a $100 mail order to the Virginia address, it was returned to her. She was contacted today by Mega Millions to advise her they would be picking her up to take her to the bank. She was placed on property watch. She advised the total amount lost is $900.



• A complainant at Kohl’s Farragut, 11530 Kingston Pike, advised at 5:45 p.m., Monday, May 8, suspects took earrings valued at $105 out of the store without paying. The complainant stated the suspects left in a red Honda Civic. The complainant advised the suspects possibly took other items, but this could not be confirmed at the time of report.