Amish Excellence celebrates 1 year

Kim Atkinson, left, who attended Amish Excellence’s open house April 28, is shown a handcrafted leather chair by Angie Carroll, co-owner of Amish Excellence,

The store opened its doors April 1, 2016, in The Gallery shopping center and offers solid wood furniture pieces handmade in the United States by the Amish people. The showroom features examples of their works.



Customers can come in and tell Carroll what kind of furniture they want. They can bring in a picture and look over the examples in the showroom and catalog, she added.



“Lots of good things are happening,” Angie Carroll said. “We feel so fortunate to have had a successful first year. This is due entirely to the support of our customers and the partnerships we have with our Amish craftsmen.



The store is her first venture. Since its opening, she said the store has grown.



“We’ve had a fast year,” Angie Carroll said. “We’re fortunate to be able to grow to where we are popping at the seams. We are going to be doubling the size of the showroom.”



The showroom, currently 1,950 feet, will be expanded to about 4,200 feet, she added.



“We’ll have more furniture designs and different styles, just a lot more choices to offer our customers and items on display to see before they place their orders for custom furniture,” Angie Carroll said, adding she expects to be finished with the expansion sometime before the end of May.



“We’re going to have an expanded selecting of dining tables and chairs, bedroom collections and home office furniture.



“We always offer good values to customers, and there frequently are unannounced sales,” she added.



The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.



“We are available to meet with customers after hours as needed,” she said. “We continue to offer in-home consultations.”



For more information, call Amish Excellence, 865-392-6000 or visit AmishExcellence.com