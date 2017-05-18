Ads nip BHS, win 4-AAA

MARYVILLE — The Farragut High School boys soccer team culminated a big week by winning the 2017 District 4-AAA championship Saturday night, May 13, in convincing fashion.



Three days after shocking rival Bearden, defending Class AAA state champions and tourney No. 2 seed, by ending the SoccerDawgs’ season with a 1-0 victory at BHS, the third-seeded Ads routed Maryville 6-0 to claim the tournament title at John Sevier Elementary School.

“Our guys came out with a chip on their shoulder and they played the best game that they played all year,” FHS head coach Ray Dover said after his team avenged a 3-2 loss to the top-seeded Red Rebels during the regular season. “It was about winning the 50/50 balls, and we won most of them.



“This was the best game we played as far as moving the soccer ball and I’m really thrilled. We had a 3-0 lead at halftime,” Dover added.



The Admirals (16-5-1) had six scorers in the title match against Maryville (15-3-2) as Rivaldo Hill, Alex Cooper, Cannon Buechley, Nathan Miller, Austin Bihlmeyer and Zach Shopovick all found the back of the net.



Two sophomores rose to the occasion against Bearden Wednesday, May 17, in the 4-AAA semifinals at Bruce Allender Field.



Pablo Herrera, a transfer student from Kentucky, scored the game’s lone goal in the 21st minute. “I just saw the opportunity and I put the ball in,” he said.



Sophomore goalkeeper Brandon Keane, who assumed starting duties midway through the season, earned a shutout after making eight stellar saves against the Bulldogs, which finished 13-5-1.



Keane made a big save late in the first half and then helped the Ads withstand a rush in the waning moments of the match. “We had our chances, but their keeper played a [heck] of a game,” BHS head coach Ryan Radcliffe said.



“This is something that I’ll never forget,” Keane said after the Admirals avenged a 3-2 regular season loss to Bearden at BHS. “It kept me awake at night after we lost that first game to them.



“Tonight, our defense stepped up and played well,” he added.



“You have to have three things as a keeper. You have to have athletic ability, confidence and aggression and he has all three,” Dover said of Keane.