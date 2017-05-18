Five seniors say goodbye to FHS softball after 4-AAA semifinal loss

MARYVILLE --- All good things must come to an end, and Farragut High School’s softball season came to a halt on a tough note early last week.



The second-seeded Lady Admirals dropped a heartbreaking 6-4 decision to Maryville Tuesday, May 9, in an elimination game of the District 4-AAA Tournament at Heritage High School.



Farragut, which finished the season 27-8, had the tying runs on base when the game ended.

The Admirals scored on a two-run single by Bailey Myers and a two-run triple by Tory West, senior right fielder and leadoff hitter who finished with a pair of hits.



Farragut opened the tournament with home victories in rivalry games against Bearden and Hardin Valley Academy.



Next up was a game against the host Lady Mountaineers, who stunned top-seeded William Blount in the first round.



Fifth-seeded Heritage, eventual tournament champs, outlasted FHS 2-1 in eight innings and bounced the Lady Ads from the winners bracket.



Farragut got a pair of triples from senior third baseman Lexee Lamoree, an All-state performer in 2016 who drove in Farragut’s only run. Junior center fielder Andrea Sarhatt scored.



Senior Callie Moore threw all eight innings for Farragut and finished with a career-high nine strikeouts. She went 14-7 in 2017 and was named to the All-tournament team along with Lamoree, who leaves FHS in the top four of every offensive category in school history according to longtime head coach David Moore.



“We are going to miss all five of our seniors, Lexee, Tori, Avery Jones, Callie Moore and Delaney Weller. And I would like to thank them for the job they’ve done for Farragut High School softball, both on and off the field.”



The Lady Ads had four players named to the All-district team: Lamoree, shortstop Kelsie Tuggle, Callie Moore and Sarhatt. West earned Honorable Mention.



Among the season highlights was a “co-no hitter” thrown by freshman Abigail Greene and sophomore Lakyn Moore versus West April 19 at FHS. Lakyn Moore also tossed a no-hitter against West in March.