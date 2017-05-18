FHS Blue vs. Gray
Harmon breaks a long run before Gibbs, here playing defensive back, is the first defender to hit Harmon and eventually bring him down.Farragut High School football’s annual Blue and Gray Game, which culminates spring practice, featured five scoring plays during a roughly 90-minute showcase Saturday morning, May 13, at Bill Clabo Field. Max Travis, rising senior quarterback, connected with Jaden Gibbs, rising junior, on an 80-yard TD strike.
Tucker Jones, rising junior receiver, caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Travis after it was knocked out of the hands of rising senior Luke Moeller. Gavin Wilkinson, rising sophomore quarterback, fired a pair of scoring passes to fellow rising sophomore Kemaul Rogers, 85 and 38 yards, plus a 12-yard TD toss to Jackson Fontenot, rising sophomore. Tight end Robert Brewster, a rising junior, was frequently churning out yardage after catches while Jacob Morgan, rising sophomore running back, joined Neyland Harmon, rising junior, as the day’s top rushing threats. Alex Farkas, rising sophomore, hauled in a 41-yard pass from Wilkinson. Defensively, rising junior Josh Contreas had two interceptions.