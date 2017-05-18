FHS Blue vs. Gray

Harmon breaks a long run before Gibbs, here playing defensive back, is the first defender to hit Harmon and eventually bring him down.

Tucker Jones, rising junior receiver, caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Travis after it was knocked out of the hands of rising senior Luke Moeller. Gavin Wilkinson, rising sophomore quarterback, fired a pair of scoring passes to fellow rising sophomore Kemaul Rogers, 85 and 38 yards, plus a 12-yard TD toss to Jackson Fontenot, rising sophomore. Tight end Robert Brewster, a rising junior, was frequently churning out yardage after catches while Jacob Morgan, rising sophomore running back, joined Neyland Harmon, rising junior, as the day’s top rushing threats. Alex Farkas, rising sophomore, hauled in a 41-yard pass from Wilkinson. Defensively, rising junior Josh Contreas had two interceptions.