HVA girls win section again, boys 2nd

After winning nine events, Hardin Valley Academy’s girls track and field program captured its fourth straight Section 1 championship, this year’s at HVA, Saturday afternoon, May 13.



Junior Lizzie Davis was among Lady Hawks double first-place finishers, with Davis winning triple jump (34-feet-6) in the field while serving as a leg on the Lady Hawks 4 X 400-meter relay team with Gia Faoro, Ellie Bachmann and Kensi Gray (4:01.68).

Davis also qualified for next week’s Class AAA state meet in Murfreesboro (ending Thursday, May 25) in 300 hurdles and high jump, finishing third in each.



Other HVA field winners were Mandy Prescott in discus (110-11), Symphony Buxton in shot put (41-11.75) and Rebekah Hampton in long jump (16-06.25).



Other track winners were the 4 X 100 quartet of Kiara Inman, Tori Adams, Haley Stinnett and Faoro (49.06); 4 X 200, Faoro, Inman, Adams and Stinnett (1:43.02); Gray in the 800 (2:20.04) and Timaya Ray in the 200 (25.18).



Other state qualifiers were Madison Grimm (third in 3200 and fourth in 1600); Hampton (third in 100 hurdles); 4 X 800 relay team (second) and Prescott (third in shot put).



Hardin Valley’s boys finished just 10 points behind champ Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett (95-85). Kenton Bachmann led by winning the 800 (1:55.68). Brennan Humphreys took fourth in 1600.



Also qualifying is Adan Vazquez, third in 300 hurdles and fourth in 110 hurdles; Willington Wright, second in 400 and triple jump, and Nolan Brown, third in triple jump. Hardin Valley’s 4 X 400 and 4 X 800 relay teams each finished second.



Farragut’s Braden Collins qualified for state in the 100, taking second, as did teammate Spencer Flint in the 800.



Also qualifying for Murfreesboro were the Admirals’ 4 X 100 and 4 X 400 relay teams, each finishing third, while the FHS 4 X 800 foursome took fourth.



Bearden finished fourth in boys (72) largely behind the Saboto tandem of Joshua (shot put champ at 62-9 and discus titlist at 167-1) and Jacob (decathlon champion with 6,472 points plus pole vault winner at 13-0).



Bulldog Shawn Stacy finished first in high jump (6-04.00).