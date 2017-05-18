FMS track & field boys roll to 2nd straight Knox title

Farragut Middle School track and field team had “a big showing,” as head coach Chris Cavalaris said, winning the program’s second consecutive Knox County championship with a dominating performance earlier this month.



Cavalaris’ FMS girls team, meanwhile, finished second.



Lance Simpson won Best Overall honors. Matt White earned Best Male Sprinter; Cavalaris won Coach of the Year honors.

“This was a great season, with a total team feel. All athletes were open to participate in any event which was best for the team,” Cavalaris said. “I am extremely proud of these young men who consistently had a team first mentality.”



Top boys finishers were, 100-meter dash, Roy Moore second, Matt third; 200 meters, Roy first, Marquette Hayes third; 400, Jake Lowe first, Conner Evans second; 800, Lance first, Will Phillips second; 1600, Lance second, Will third; 3200, Lance third, Will fourth.



In the relays, 4 X 100 (Roy, Connor Scoggins, Marquette and Jake, first; 4 X 400 (Conner, Cameron Murphy, Tristan Fleisch, and Jake), first; 4 X 800 (Tristan, Trevor Coggin, Liam Allison, Conner), first.



Long jump, Matt first and Roy second; discus, Evan Jones fourth, while Carter Schuermann scored points; shot-put, Carter scored points.



Assistant coaches are Dalton Hurst, throwers coach, and Austin Hoag, distance coach.



