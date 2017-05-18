Estus named new CAK AD

Ried Estus, most recently assistant principal at Christian Academy of Knoxville high school, recenlty was named CAK high school’s new athletic director.



A former Warriors soccer head coach, Estus will assume his new post June 1. Estus has been with CAK since 2009 and has more than 20 years of experience as an athletic director, most recently at Lees-McRae College, where he was induced in 2013, into the Fred I. Dickerson Hall o Fame.

“I am truly blessed to have this opportunity, and I am eager to help position our coaches and student athletes for optimal success,” Estus said.



During his tenure at Lees-McRae, Estus served in a variety of roles in addition to AD, including founder of the women’s soccer program in 1987, head women’s soccer coach, head women’s tennis coach, head softball coach and physical education instructor.



In 2011, Lees-McRae named its soccer facility after Estus, and in 2013 he was inducted into the Fred I. Dickerson Hall of Fame for his work as both a coach and athletic director for the college.



