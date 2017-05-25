Hawks' Loaiza region champ — at state

Thomas Loaiza has earned a trip to this week’s Class AAA Boys Tennis State Tournament.



In the Region 2-AAA Boys Singles championship match last week, the Hardin Valley Academy senior won 6-3, 7-6 versus Gray DeBord of West.



In the 2-AAA semifinal, Loaiza defeated Archer Marlow of Oak Ridge 6-0, 6-1.



Loaiza is a finalist for Boys Tennis Player of the Year/News Sentinel Red Carpet Awards, which will be named Wednesday, June 7, at Tennessee Theater.



“He has had a terrific season. He went 14-2 in singles ... and 6-2 in doubles with Brandon Chu ... for an overall record of 20-4 this season,” HVA head coach Seth Rayman said.



“I am really proud of how Thomas battled all season and I always looked forward to each match and how he demonstrated his shot-making capabilities,” Rayman added.

Chu, who also played No. 2 singles for the Hawks, finished his career third all time for most wins in an HVA career by a boys player with 57 [singles and doubles]. Chu and Clay Waite won the Cumberland Tennis Classic Doubles Tournament this season.



For the HVA girls team, Meriah Senogles led the way with 12 match wins. She went 5-2 in District 4-AAA match play as the No. 2 seed.



Savana Joyeuse, team captain, was second with eight match wins playing as No. 1 seed in singles and doubles. Brooklyn Caballero was HVA Tennis Newcomer of the Year with seven match wins, including going 5-3 in singles..



