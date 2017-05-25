Sedgefield residents counting minutes to pickleball court completion

Sedgefield subdivision will soon have two pickleball courts to enjoy. The homeowners’ association is converting one of the two tennis courts into two pickleball courts. HOA president, Patrick Fox, left, said he can hardly wait for the grand opening in June.

“It will build camaraderie in the neighborhood and competitiveness,” Fox said. “People are already asking if we’re going to have a league or a guy’s night and these people are getting excited about it and have yet to pick up a paddle.



“We already have people from Fairfield Glade wanting to come down with eight to 10 people to challenge our neighborhood, and the same thing in Tellico Village, Chattanooga and Nashville,” he added. “Once you pick up a paddle, you’ll realize it’s a sport for everyone.”



It’s not all heated competition.



“Pickleball can be played leisurely,” he added, “but when you’re a tournament player, it becomes technical and tactical.



“Player ratings go from 2.5, which is a beginner, to a ranked player, 4.0, and up to 5.0, a nationally-ranked player.”



Fox joked that the game should be called “smashball.”



“When you tell someone ‘pickleball,’ it doesn’t sound like a very athletic game,” he said. ‘Smashball’ would automatically get your attention.”



