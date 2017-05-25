Richey is H-Valley Thompson Scholarship winner

Hardin Valley Academy Class of 2017 graduate Alexandra Katherine “Sascha” Richey was one of 14 graduating Knox County seniors who received a $500 Barney Thompson Scholarship.



The scholarship awards were presented at the Barney Thompson Scholarship 2017 Awards Banquet, presented Monday, May 8 by Coldwell Banker Wallace & Wallace.



“I feel really honored to receive [the scholarship] because I have a lot of wonderful peers who are really hardworking and talented, so it was really special to be chosen from them,” Richey, 18, said.



She also was a National Merit Scholarship recipient and received a $6,000 a year Ned McWherter Scholarship, a $6,000 Volunteer Scholarship from The University of Tennessee, where she plans to attend, and a Student Government Association scholarship.

Richey said she has not decided on a major but she is interested in political science, statistics and design.



During her 2016-2017 year, Richey was co-editor-in-chief for the school’s yearbook and was SGA’s student body treasurer.



Barney Thompson was a South High teacher and coach who also served as treasurer of the Partners in Education (PIE) Advisory Board.



“He was instrumental in connecting many organizations in the community to our schools,” said Abby Harris, public affairs specialist with Knox County Schools.



Upon Thompson’s death, the PIE Advisory Board established this scholarship in his name, Harris said.



Other students winning the award were Allison Ruth Rogers, Farragut High School; Kathryn Cunningham, Bearden; Chantel Victoria Simpson, Austin-East; Gemma Pierce, Carter; Spencer Thomas McDonald, Central; Mauwa Nsengiyunva, Fulton; Camryn Adeline Cupp, Gibbs, and Matthew Ryan Brooks, Halls.



