Farragut Primary crowns Enrichment champions

Winners of Farragut Primary School’s enrichment awards, front row kneeling from left, are Aadhi Suresh, Rishi Narula, Krish Narula; center row, seated, from left, are Hannah Gofort, Emma Kuhn, Lauren Neal, Aneesh Pingali and Joanna Lee. Back row, from left, are Ankit Nanda, Ishana Singhvi, Caroline Neal, Ankur Gaikwad, Joshua Kerstetter, Carina Plawchan, Bill Wang and Elena Wu.

Bill Wang won an Award of Excellence in music composition for “Go To Bed.” Carina Plawchan won an Award of Merit in music composition for “My Life Rap” and Caroline Neal won an Award of Merit in dance choreography for “Shooting Star.”



In the statewide contests, National PTA Theme Search contest, winners were Hannah Goforth for “Changing Tomorrow Today” and Aadhi Suresh for “Let the World Inspire You.”



Joshua Kerstetter won Tennessee PTA Arts in Education Theme Search citizenship essay contest for his entry, “The Most Important Thing About America,” and the safety multi-media contest for “Look to the Signs.”



State safety poster contest winner, “Safety Starts at Home:” Lauren, Division 1, Award of Excellence; Rishi Narula, Division 1; and Ishana Singhvi, Division 1.



Winners of the following Knox County Council Parent Teacher Association Awards are:.



• Reflections: “What is Your Story?” — For dance choreography: Caroline won second place for “Shooting Star;” literature: Ankur Gailkwad won third place for “iStory,” Emma Kuhn won a participant award for “The Magic Land Under the Road” and Joshua won a participant award for “My Story;” Music composition: Carina won second place for “My Life Rap” and Bill won third place for “Go to Bed;” Photography: Joshua won first place for “My Life” and Bill won honorable mention for “Camping Time;” visual arts: Joanna won first place for “Heart Puzzle in My Conscience,” and honorable mention went to Aneesh Pingali for “Things I Do in My World” and Carina Plawchan for “My Life Comic Strip.”



• Citizenship essay “How can I be a responsible citizen?: First place went to Ankur, third place went to Aneesh won third place, Joshua won honorable mention and Ankit Nanda won a participant award.



• Safety poster “Safety Starts at Home”: first place, Ishana, Division 1; second place, Ankur in Division 2 and Lauren in Division 1; and participant awards went to Joshua, and Ankit, Division 2, Rishi Narula, Krish Narula and Elena Wu, Division 1.







