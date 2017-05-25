Class of 2017 Commencements: HVA
HVA grads get ‘mistake’ advice about growth, living
• Valedictorian, Brandon Ngai-Pang Chu [4.554 GPA]
• Salutatorian, Robert Jackson Smith [4.513 GPA]
• Rebekah Hampton earned Hawk Award, “the highest award voted on by the Hardin Valley Academy family,” going to an HVA graduate displaying qualities of “dependability, responsibility, citizenship, cheerfulness, moral character and academic performance,” it was announced. “On the court, on the field and in all aspects of HVA, Rebecca’s kindness, compassion and fierce dedication have earned her the upmost respect from her classmates, teammates and teachers. Rebecca embodies grace under pressure,” Sallee Reynolds, HVA principal, announced.
Other nominees were Dawson Byard, Madison Clevenger, Timothy Frizzell, Gavin Greene, Brennan Humphreys, Aubry McGuire, Andrew Merritt Jr., Maggie Olson, Rowan Palmer, Austin Rambo, Kendall Shanks and Brianna Weber.
• Graduates recognized for choosing military service: Jessica Massa, United States Coast Guard; Caroline Coker, Cameron Hillis, Kala Mintz and Hunter Thornton, United States Air Force; Matthew Pugliese, United States Navy; Shian Arwood, Kevin Brewer, Isaac Melton and Hugh Wheeler, United States Army, and Cameron Ford and Cassandra Rhyne, United States Marine Corps.
• “I hope that in this year to come you make mistakes, because if you make mistakes you’re making new things, trying new things, learning new things …,” Reynolds said during her Commencement address.