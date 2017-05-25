Class of 2017 Commencements: Farragut
Farragut High School seniors enjoy huge triumphs, face multi-tragedies
• Valedictorian, Lily Gao [4.85 GPA], a National AP Scholar of Distinction, it was announced, will attend Harvard University as a biology/pre-med major. She also was offered admittance by colleges including Cornell, Princeton and Massachusetts Institute of Technology
• Salutatorian, Ameena Momtaz Iqbal [4.83 GPA], a National Merit Scholar “who volunteered more than 100 hours in East Tennessee Children’s Hospital,” it was announced, will attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology majoring in biology
• Among graduates choosing a military path, Spencer Flint and Cooper Hardin were recognized for earning appointments to the United States Air Force Academy [Flint] and United States Naval Academy [Hardin].
• Excellence in Teaching Award was earned by Michelle Clupper, music, band history and orchestra teacher and associate director of FHS Marching Admirals band. Among a handful of students whose quotes of praise were read, one said Clupper “has been the most influential teacher in my high school career. She pushes every single one of her students to achieve the highest possible goal they possibly can. She never gives up on students.”
• Tolling of the Bell was performed in memory of deceased FHS students and also in honor of troops deployed across the world.
Arminta Mack accepted graduation recognition on behalf of her late son, Joshua Armon Davis. Tanya Smith accepted graduation recognition on behalf of her late brother, Auston Thomas Smith. Both recognitions received standing ovations.
• “Ninety-seven percent of the Class of 2017 earned some kind of scholarship … continuing their education at 86 different colleges and universities in 31 states and Uganda,” principal Ryan Siebe said during his address.