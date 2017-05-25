Principal named at new Hardin Valley Middle

Dr. Cory Smith at HVMS

Dr. Cory Smith, principal at Rocky Hill Elementary School, has been appointed to head up the new Hardin Valley Middle School as its principal.



Smith said he learned about the appointment May 12.



“I’m excited,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity. To be able to open a brand new school and build that culture from the ground up is a pretty exciting opportunity.”



HVMS is expected to open in August 2018. His appointment will be effective in July 2017.



“This year will be construction, looking at staffing and the culture and framework we want to have for the school,” Smith said.

His goal is for HVMS “to be the best middle school in Knox County,” he said. “I think it’s all about just establishing strong relationships with the community, making sure the students feel welcomed and that they understand they are as an important part of the school as the teachers, administration and everybody else.



“So, it’s just a matter of building relationships and making sure everybody feels equally welcome at the school.”



Bob Thomas, Knox County Schools superintendent, said Smith and Cindy White, who was appointed as Gibbs Middle School principal, bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the positions.



“Their character and commitment to education will serve them well as they open our two newest schools,” he said.



Smith has been an educator for 20 years, 16 of those in administration. He has been principal at Rocky Hill for 11 years.



For one year — from 2011 into 2012 — he was deployed to Afghanistan.



Smith was kindergarten through 12th-grade principal and special education director for a small school district in Maine.



Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in special education and a master’s degree in educational leadership, both from the University of Maine.



