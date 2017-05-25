police reports

• At 1 a.m., Wednesday, May 17, Knox County Sheriff’s Officers responded to an alarm at a Pine Meadows Lane residence. The victim stated the alarm went off on the crawl space under the residence. Victim checked the door and noticed the latch was broken and lying on the ground. Officers cleared the crawl space. It did not appear that anything in the crawl space was taken or disturbed.



• At 11:26 a.m., Sunday, May 14, a KCSO unit was dispatched to 11530 Kingston Pike, Kohl’s, on report of a shoplifter. Upon investigation, complainant advised that suspect/arrestee tried to deprive the merchant [victim] of the stated price of the listed merchandise, nail polish and pillow cases, totaling $154.48. The suspect committed a Class A misdemeanor [theft under $500].

• A complainant at Belk, 11417 Parkside Drive, advised between 9:17 and 9:26 p.m., Saturday, May 13, suspects took Under Armour shorts and polo shirts out of the store without paying. Total value of items is $314.91. Complainant stated he does have video surveillance.



• An Oakland Hills Point complainant/victim advised between 5:55 and 10 p.m., Thursday, May 11, an unknown suspect used her debit card numbers and bought items at Walmart in La Vergne [Rutherford County] totaling $91.92.







