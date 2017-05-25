presstalk 671-TALK

• In response to the discussion about condominiums and/or apartments in Farragut being unnecessary, I would like to point out that this style of housing is not only for the millennials. As a couple in our 60s, we are faced with possibly having to move out of the Town we love and where we have a small business because Farragut does not offer many options besides large, expensive homes. Yes, there are a few, but not many. We currently live in one of those large homes, but since our children are grown and no longer live with us, we are wanting to downsize and move to a place with less upkeep.

We also want a place where we do not have to spend every free minute mowing, weeding, planting and watering, or paying someone a lot of money to do it for us. We want to cut expenses for utilities for a larger home, less insurance costs and overall maintenance. With the money we will save, living in a condo or an apartment, this will allow us to travel more and just basically relax and enjoy life a little more. We would love to be in a location where we could easily walk to a store or restaurant, both for exercise and for convenience. On another note, it has been stated that Farragut is not a Town of millennials and is mostly populated with older residents, so why create living spaces for younger residents? If we do not draw the younger population to Farragut, then the Town is going to die out. We need young blood to keep this community alive and growing. We need more condos and apartments and to create an active lifestyle near the center of Town for millennials and for the older population as well.



• I wholeheartedly agree with Farragut Alderman Louise Povlin in the May 4 issue of the farragutpress: it is time the Hardin Valley Academy high school community step up to augment their high school. Farragut grant money should be directed to Farragut High School. Families that live in Farragut but are within the Hardin Valley boundary lines can request a transfer to Farragut High School.



• Hardin Valley Academy is a wonderful school and has now been established almost 10 years. They have a vibrant, talented, enthusiastic school with a supportive community. I agree with Ms. [Louise] Povlin that Farragut High School, which has 342 computers for almost 2,000 students, must be the priority for our Mayor and Aldermen. Please reconsider any funding that needs to be invested in our Farragut schools.



• I am calling to fully support Louise Povlin and her concerns about an aging Farragut High School. I also believe that continuing to fund Hardin Valley Academy at the same level as the schools in Farragut is not in the best interest of the town of Farragut. I hope that other people in the community will weigh in on this situation and take an interest again in upgrading our wonderful school to match the quality of education that occurs there.



• I want to acknowledge Bettye [Newby] and Scott [Brewer] who are both employees at the town of Farragut. Scott responded immediately to a property concern and followed through with getting the problem solved. Bettye was gracious and so helpful each time I had to call [the] office. I know working with the public can be stressful, but they were delightful.



