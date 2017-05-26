Driver in Kingston Pike accident arrested for DUI

The driver of a black Toyota pick-up truck was arrested for DUI after his truck, which was traveling east, hit a blue Dodge Dakota pick-up truck, causing the Dakota drive,

who was westbound, to back into a charcoal Toyota Tacoma, which was behind him in the turning lane in front of the easternmost entrance of Ingles in Farragut Friday, May 26. The driver of the Dodge Dakota sustained minor injuries. No other injuries were reported. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, the driver of the black Toyota was "road raging" with an unidentified car when he merged into oncoming traffic and hit the blue pick-up truck. The accident was reported on 1:48 p.m.