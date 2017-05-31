Choo one of the chosen few

Farragut High School rising senior Daniel Choo has been selected to travel with the National Youth Orchestra this summer. Choo has taken lessons since he fell in love with the violin at the age of 5.

Although Choo is an accomplished violinist who fell in love with the instrument when he was 5, he hasn’t been part of the FHS orchestra due to time constraints.



“I haven’t had the chance to play with a school orchestra,” he said. “I focus mainly on the academics at school.



“When I first got interested, my mom and I were following a family friend to his violin lesson at his teacher’s house,” he added. “I was just sitting on the couch with my mom, just listening. That’s when I first really got interested and held his violin for fun. I put it on the wrong shoulder at first.



“I’d heard the piano a lot because my mom used to play a lot,” he said. “When I heard the violin for the first time, I think I was really attracted to the resonance and the ranges. In the upper ranges, it can be like an opera singer and in the lower can be tougher, like a more intense romantic piece.”



Choo joined Knoxville Youth Symphony Orchestra when he was about 7. (“It’s relatively competitive, but the environment is a lot of fun,” he said.)



Motivated to improve, Choo is still taking lessons.



“As a high school student, there’s a lot of school work and different extra-curricular activities, so I don’t get to invest as much time as I would like,” he said. “When I practice, it’s usually three to four hours at a time.”



Choo said he’s completely undecided about his college path at this point.



“I’d definitely love to hold onto the violin where I go,” he said. “I may be a little more inclined toward math and sciences, but I like political science and maybe law studies.”



