Kelly happy with FHS girls lacrosse 2017

Farragut High School girls lacrosse head coach Holly Kelly said she has plenty to be excited about as she ponders the future of the club’s program.



“We just completed our third season and we’ve had a winning season every year and we’ve improved every year,” Kelly said after watching her Lady Admirals win 14 games in 2017. “We beat the teams that we were supposed to beat. And our five losses all came to teams that made it to [the state tournament].”



Farragut [14-5] had one of the area’s top scorers in junior attacker Haley Wren. The Lady Admirals were led on defense by another underclassman, sophomore Brooke Officer.



“Haley Wren was a top scorer and Brooke Officer is an outstanding defender and she’s probably the central player on our defense,” Kelly said.



Wren and sophomore midfielder Autumn Nichols received All-region honors this season.



Kelly and the Lady Admirals will now look to the future — and it’s a bright one.

“We have 34 players on our roster and 27 of those players are freshmen or sophomores,” Kelly said. “We’re also excited because we have nine incoming eighth- graders who have experience.”



Farragut loses three seniors, including a pair of sisters who will move on to Lee University. Christa and Emma Hill will play for the Lady Flames and both will study nursing.



“Emma actually graduated early,” Kelly said. “Lee University is a good fit for Emma and Christa academically and athletically.”



Farragut’s other senior who recently graduated is Emily Weathers, a veteran player who played club lacrosse for the Cheetahs.



“Emma and Christa are from Richmond, Virginia, where lacrosse is really big,” Kelly said. “Emily is an original lacrosse player. She played for the Cheetahs, when it was a club sport.



“She’s an accomplished musician. She played in the KYSO. For her, the choice was lacrosse or music. She chose music and she’s going on to UT, where she may play for the women’s club team,” Kelly added about Weathers.



Farragut had its first player earn a scholarship, in 2016, when Linden Perkins signed National Letter of Intent papers to play at Tusculum University.



