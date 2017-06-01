Freeman All-SEC Service honoree

Eric Freeman, Tennessee Volunteers redshirt junior pitcher in 2017 and a former Farragut Admirals star, has been named to the 2017 Southeastern Conference Baseball Community Service Team for his off-the-field efforts in giving back to the Knoxville/Knox County/Farragut community, as announced by the league office Wednesday, May 17.



The conference names a Community Service Team for each of its 21 league-sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.



The honor marks the fourth consecutive SEC Community Service Team nomination for Freeman, a kinesiology major, having also been recognized during the 2014, 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Freeman’s efforts included:



• Assisting medical students and residents in medical courses as connected with Simulation Lab in UT Medical Center; participated in medical classes as a subject; volunteered an average of six hours per week throughout the school year.



• Volunteering at East Knox Free Medical Clinic for underprivileged residents of inner city Knoxville; aided in scribing patient information, collaborated with local pharmacies for prescriptions, organized patient files and distributed food to patients.



• Working as an active member with Taylor Community in Larconia, N.H., an assisted living community; was active in community outreach by participating in baseball camps designed to promote baseball and teach life lessons such as teamwork, sportsmanship and love for the game to children.



The nomination comes on the heels of Freeman’s 2016-17 Brad Davis SEC Community Service Leader of the Year Award, announced earlier this spring, in addition to his recent College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District Baseball Team selection.