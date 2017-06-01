Irish claim A/AA crown; pair of Dawgs, Hawks strong in boys’ AAA state

MURFREESBORO --- Bearden High School’s boys track and field team finished sixth at the Class AAA State Track and Field Championships Friday, May 26, at Middle Tennessee State University’s Dean A Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium.



The Bulldogs finished with 28 points and were paced by junior Joshua Sobota.



But Knoxville Catholic High School stole the show among East Tennessee boys teams, claiming the Class A/AA state title.



Georde Goodwyn, the Irish distance specialist, won both the 1600 (4:31.20) and the 800 (1:58.61). He took third in the 3200. Catholic took the top three spots in that event as Jake Renfree won (10:05.39) and Devin Sullivan finished second (10:09.66).



Renfree also was second in the 1600 [4:32.14].

Sobota scored 20 points for Bearden as he claimed state titles in both the shot put [63-08. 25] and the discus throw [190 feet, 3 inches].



Bulldogs sophomore Shawn Stacy took second in the high jump with a leap of 6-04.00.



Hardin Valley Academy was led by a pair of juniors. Kenton Bachmann finished third in the AAA 800-meter run with a time of 1:54.99. Wellington Wright posted a fourth-place finish in the triple jump [44-02.00].



Farragut High School senior Spencer Flint closed out his high school career by taking sixth in the AAA 800-meter run (1:59.49).



In Division II, Webb School of Knoxville finished sixth. Carter Coughlin won both the 1600 and 3200. Eighth grader Elijah Howard finished second in the 200-meter dash [21.95] and third in the 100-meter dash [11.22].



